Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $24,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.95.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $355.17 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.94 and a 1 year high of $361.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.73 and its 200-day moving average is $301.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

