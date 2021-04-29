Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $145.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MMC. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.61.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.08. 18,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,910. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $93.40 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.