Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $132.80 and last traded at $131.51, with a volume of 20104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.20.

The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.28.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

