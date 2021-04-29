Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Marriott International news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 over the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 30.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.03. 1,449,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.72. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.46 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

