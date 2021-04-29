Marc G. Cannon Sells 1,667 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $102.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $104.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 7,502.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,569,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 5,070.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 366,984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,729,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AN. Truist Securities increased their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

