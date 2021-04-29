Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRVI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

