Marathon Petroleum Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend by 52.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

