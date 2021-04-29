Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Raised to C$5.80

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$5.80 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MOZ has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.16.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of MOZ opened at C$2.53 on Monday. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$1.47 and a one year high of C$3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.62. The stock has a market cap of C$536.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 18.96.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.