Marathon Asset Management LLP Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,469,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,043 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.20% of Weyerhaeuser worth $52,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 42,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

