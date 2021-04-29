Marathon Asset Management LLP Trims Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.43% of Alleghany worth $38,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,713,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Alleghany by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 480,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Alleghany by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 187,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alleghany by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth $87,207,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Y traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $679.97. The stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,067. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $434.53 and a 52-week high of $688.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $653.61 and its 200 day moving average is $611.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

