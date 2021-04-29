Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 53,064 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,681,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,064 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $47,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 203,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000.

Shares of HCSG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,084. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

