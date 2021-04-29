Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $60.30 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,801 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $60,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 26.8% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $2,199,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 584,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after acquiring an additional 56,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $213,125. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

