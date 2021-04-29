Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $32 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 28.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,306 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $31,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 84,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 268,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,593,000 after buying an additional 183,357 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.64.

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.42. 14,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,197. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.29. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

