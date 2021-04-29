Marathon Asset Management LLP Buys 36,067 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,956,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,067 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 2.3% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.53% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $168,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $219,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 104.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.42. 7,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,395. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

