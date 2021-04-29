Marathon Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,527 shares during the period. FTI Consulting accounts for about 1.8% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $127,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCN. Truist increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FCN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.41. 2,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.11. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

