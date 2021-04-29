Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues Earnings Results

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $15.71 on Wednesday, reaching $144.02. 1,460,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,459. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.23 and a 200-day moving average of $111.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.79 and a beta of 1.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

