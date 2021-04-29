MA Private Wealth Lowers Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MA Private Wealth reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$50.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 562,789 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.