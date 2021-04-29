MA Private Wealth Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MA Private Wealth grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.91. 171,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,876. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $63.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.57.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

