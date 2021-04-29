MA Private Wealth Has $13.06 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MA Private Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,961 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.7% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 297,581 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,471,000 after acquiring an additional 217,234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 465,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.38. 742,051 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.97. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

