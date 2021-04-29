MA Private Wealth Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MA Private Wealth lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,201,943. The company has a market capitalization of $216.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.