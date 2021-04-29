LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 62,384 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,695,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 246,434 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,126,000 after purchasing an additional 176,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $14,853,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.05.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $106.36 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $112.73. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.92.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.