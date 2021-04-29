Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.10, but opened at $35.29. Lydall shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 244 shares.
The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.
In related news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $649.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07.
About Lydall (NYSE:LDL)
Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.
Featured Article: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.