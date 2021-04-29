Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.10, but opened at $35.29. Lydall shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 244 shares.

The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

In related news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lydall in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $649.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07.

About Lydall (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

