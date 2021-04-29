Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Roth Capital

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Luxfer alerts:

NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.61 million, a PE ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.