Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Roth Capital

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.01% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.61 million, a PE ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.
In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.