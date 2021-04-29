Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

Luther Burbank stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 57,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $576.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $361,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,395.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

