Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 185,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Luther Burbank Co. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $576.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $361,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,395.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

