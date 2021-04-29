Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.21

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 19.21 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 23.05 ($0.30). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.30), with a volume of 14,724 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23. The company has a market cap of £106.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.25.

About Low & Bonar (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

