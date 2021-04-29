Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Logitech International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.78.

LOGI stock traded down $4.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.32. The stock had a trading volume of 53,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,924. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $120.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.72.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

