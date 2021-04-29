Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Richard F. Ambrose Sells 3,446 Shares

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
LMT stock opened at $372.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.61. The stock has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
