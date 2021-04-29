Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Richard F. Ambrose Sells 3,446 Shares

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LMT stock opened at $372.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.61. The stock has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

