LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $56.42 on Thursday. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $111,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,934 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $106,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,966 shares of company stock worth $4,378,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

