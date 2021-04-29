LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. LivaNova’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. LivaNova updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.400-1.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.90 EPS.

LIVN opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Get LivaNova alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.