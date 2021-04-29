Lition Achieves Market Capitalization of $404,224.32 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. Lition has a market cap of $404,224.32 and approximately $69,311.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lition has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,173.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.10 or 0.04954590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.26 or 0.00467497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $884.33 or 0.01632381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.75 or 0.00750828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.45 or 0.00521383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00063269 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.46 or 0.00434637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Lition Coin Trading

