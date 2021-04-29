Litecoin Price Reaches $253.26 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $16.91 billion and approximately $3.87 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $253.26 or 0.00467497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006198 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000616 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000884 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

