Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Tops $6.49 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $3,828.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $751.94 or 0.01394793 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002653 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,164.37 or 0.98615858 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 721,242,575 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

