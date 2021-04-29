Liquidity Services (LQDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. On average, analysts expect Liquidity Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

In other news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,153.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,567,979.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,568.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032 over the last ninety days. 21.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

