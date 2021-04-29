Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,607 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Liquidity Services worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $45,000.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,994.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $612,150.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of LQDT opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.20 million, a PE ratio of -170.82 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $22.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

