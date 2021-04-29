Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading 10.9% Lower This Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $492,857.08 and $75,927.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00062969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.30 or 0.00279916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.84 or 0.01118981 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00027065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.00717605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,902.08 or 1.00384746 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars.

