Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.65.

LQDA stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Liquidia will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidia news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 198,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $500,000.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,499.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 115.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 33.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

