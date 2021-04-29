Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.38.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.34. 1,283,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $292.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.85. The company has a market cap of $151.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

