Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.93.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $64.79 on Monday. Lincoln National has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $67.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 74,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 81.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lincoln National by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.