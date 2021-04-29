Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Announces Earnings Results

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

Shares of LBRT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.

Several brokerages have commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $103,993.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,985,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,065,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $97,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,201,453 shares of company stock worth $195,250,382. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

