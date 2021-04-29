Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 328.9% from the March 31st total of 300,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,083,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.13. 802,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,107. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $9.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USA. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

