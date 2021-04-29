LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Gap Down to $219.09

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $219.09, but opened at $212.78. LHC Group shares last traded at $212.19, with a volume of 1,028 shares changing hands.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

Get LHC Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in LHC Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.