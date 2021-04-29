Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,285 ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONLN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000.

ONLN stock opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average is $77.58. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $93.45.

