Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after purchasing an additional 226,326 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,016,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $234.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.