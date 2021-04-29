Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases 622 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.64. 634,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,110,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.84, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

