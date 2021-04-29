Legacy Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.41. 151,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,188,450. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.