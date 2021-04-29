Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys 5,571 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3,501.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ANGL remained flat at $$32.18 on Thursday. 16,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,673. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.