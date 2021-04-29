Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys 15,138 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 478,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 247,808 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 76,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 632.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 128,392 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,843,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.41. 18,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,205. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

