Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEAT remained flat at $$14.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.48. Leatt has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

Get Leatt alerts:

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.63%.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.