Lauriann C. Kloppenburg Purchases 4,500 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $66,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,804.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE PEO opened at $15.24 on Thursday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
