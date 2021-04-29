Lauriann C. Kloppenburg Purchases 4,500 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $66,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,804.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE PEO opened at $15.24 on Thursday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEO. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,275,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,610,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

